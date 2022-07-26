iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Stock Position Boosted by Simplex Trading LLC

Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 12,353.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,148 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,088,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,820,222,000 after buying an additional 3,303,824 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,302,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,201,830,000 after buying an additional 2,683,615 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $598,196,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,598,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $594,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,496,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $451,767,000 after purchasing an additional 332,568 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $115.71 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.09. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $113.01 and a 52-week high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

