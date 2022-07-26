Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,925 Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 19.1% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 29,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after buying an additional 4,711 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 15.5% in the first quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 5,477 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 13.3% during the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% during the first quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 14,168 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.1% during the first quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 7,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.73.

NYSE XOM opened at $89.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $379.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.07. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $105.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.37%.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,121,620.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

