Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by Focused Wealth Management Inc

Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riversedge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 30,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 97,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,668,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares during the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at $12,336,803. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $172.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $176.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.37. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $186.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.56%. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 65.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.89.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

