JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.4% of MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $15,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ACT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 44,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $554,000. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 119,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,962,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 189,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE:JPM opened at $115.22 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.07. The company has a market cap of $338.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $106.06 and a 52 week high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.76. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on JPM. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.95.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

