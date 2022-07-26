JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 399,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,884 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.7% of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $54,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ACT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 44,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Shelton Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $554,000. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 119,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,962,000 after buying an additional 3,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 189,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,980,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $148.00 target price (up from $142.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.95.

JPM stock opened at $115.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $118.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.07. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $106.06 and a 1 year high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 32.10%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

