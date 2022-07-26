JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Insight Wealth Partners LLC

Insight Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 531 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the first quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 39,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,324,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the first quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 111,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,197,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% in the first quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 10,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Account Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.3% in the first quarter. Account Management LLC now owns 31,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on JPM shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $148.00 target price (up previously from $142.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.95.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $115.22 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.07. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $106.06 and a one year high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 32.10%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

