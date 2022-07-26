JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stake Reduced by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC cut its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,836 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $16,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 85,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,698,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,494,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 39,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,324,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 111,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,197,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $151.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $137.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays set a $200.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $115.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.07. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $106.06 and a 12-month high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 32.10%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.