JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Holdings Increased by Account Management LLC

Account Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 4.2% of Account Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Account Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $4,092,843,000. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 403.3% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,095,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $806,728,000 after acquiring an additional 4,083,231 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,543.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,341,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $529,124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,720,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,441,376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $277,382,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

JPM opened at $115.22 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.07. The firm has a market cap of $338.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $106.06 and a twelve month high of $172.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.76. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.78 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 32.10%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JPM. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective (up previously from $142.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $151.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

