JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Thrive Wealth Management LLC

Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 5,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 85,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,494,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of JPM opened at $115.22 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $106.06 and a 52 week high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.07.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.76. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 32.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on JPM. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $137.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

