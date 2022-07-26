JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Position Lifted by Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC

Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 2.0% of Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. ACT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 44,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,060,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $554,000. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 119,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,962,000 after buying an additional 3,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 189,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,980,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE JPM opened at $115.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.07. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $106.06 and a one year high of $172.96. The firm has a market cap of $338.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 32.10%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $148.00 target price (up from $142.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

