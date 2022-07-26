Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Shares Bought by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) by 35.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 5,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 13,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 11,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

KSS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. OTR Global lowered shares of Kohl’s to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $53.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $61.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $68.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.36.

Kohl’s Price Performance

NYSE KSS opened at $28.96 on Tuesday. Kohl’s Co. has a 52 week low of $26.62 and a 52 week high of $64.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.00.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.59). Kohl’s had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Kohl’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.06%.

Kohl’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.