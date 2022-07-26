Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Purchased by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,439 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 45,383 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,232 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the period. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter worth $2,089,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter worth $283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LVS opened at $38.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $29.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.24. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12 month low of $28.88 and a 12 month high of $48.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.75.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.40 million. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 34.73% and a net margin of 45.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

LVS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group set a $42.00 price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.38.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

