LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 270.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,009 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $1,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LPLA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in LPL Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $313,205,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in LPL Financial by 313.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,325,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,582 shares in the last quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP bought a new stake in LPL Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $148,343,000. abrdn plc bought a new stake in LPL Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $111,468,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in LPL Financial by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,234,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,595,000 after acquiring an additional 181,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 19,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $3,908,622.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,580,138.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 19,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $3,908,622.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,580,138.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 15,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.23, for a total value of $2,708,144.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,245,371.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LPLA has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. JMP Securities upgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on LPL Financial from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on LPL Financial from $246.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.67.

NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $195.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.97 and a fifty-two week high of $220.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $186.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.88. The stock has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a PE ratio of 34.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.95.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.16. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 5.74%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 17.61%.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

