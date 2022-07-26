Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Shares Bought by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,427 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,863 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LUMN. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 93.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Schubert & Co acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 77.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Lumen Technologies stock opened at $10.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.21. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.31 and a 1-year high of $14.49.

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 48.54%.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

