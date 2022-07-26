Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Stock Holdings Trimmed by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,056 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,335 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 696.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 757 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MTDR shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on Matador Resources from $71.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Matador Resources from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.56.

Matador Resources Stock Performance

MTDR opened at $51.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Matador Resources has a 1-year low of $24.76 and a 1-year high of $67.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.58.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The energy company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $565.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.97 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 37.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Matador Resources Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

