Mechanics Bank Trust Department Has $5.32 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 111,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,197,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 10,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Account Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Account Management LLC now owns 31,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 351,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,866,000 after purchasing an additional 20,716 shares in the last quarter. 70.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $115.22 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.07. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $106.06 and a 1 year high of $172.96. The company has a market capitalization of $338.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.10%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $148.00 price target (up from $142.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $151.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

