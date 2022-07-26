Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s Largest Position

Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,966 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 3.2% of Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $21,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Tobam grew its stake in Microsoft by 15,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. 69.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MSFT. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $375.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Fundamental Research lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $299.93 to $298.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $344.90.

Microsoft Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $258.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $241.51 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $260.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $282.36.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

About Microsoft

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.