Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Cut by Fundamentun LLC

Fundamentun LLC cut its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,120 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,267 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 3.5% of Fundamentun LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $21,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Microsoft by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $101,750,881,000 after purchasing an additional 8,108,943 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,107,118 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $43,313,705,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027,306 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,401,940,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 57,181,533 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $19,231,292,000 after acquiring an additional 584,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,096,786 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,149,038,000 after acquiring an additional 652,526 shares in the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $258.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $260.34 and its 200-day moving average is $282.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $241.51 and a 12-month high of $349.67.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 25.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Microsoft from $375.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen decreased their target price on Microsoft from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $390.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.90.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

