Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Raised by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,482,932 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 306,878 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 4.7% of Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.09% of Microsoft worth $1,998,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,401,940,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,952,329,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Microsoft by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $101,750,881,000 after acquiring an additional 8,108,943 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,872,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,476,729 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,868,814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207,415 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on Microsoft from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group set a $330.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $345.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $352.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.90.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $258.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $260.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $282.36. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $241.51 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. Research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

