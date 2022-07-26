Mitchell Capital Management Co. Acquires 727 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Family CFO Inc bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.89.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

NYSE JNJ opened at $172.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $453.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.63. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $186.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.37.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.56%. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 65.79%.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,336,803. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,523,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at $12,336,803. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.