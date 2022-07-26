MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Stock Holdings Increased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 940 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MKSI. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in MKS Instruments by 56.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 236 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in MKS Instruments by 869.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 252 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on MKS Instruments from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. TheStreet lowered MKS Instruments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.25.

MKS Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MKSI opened at $109.23 on Tuesday. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.65 and a fifty-two week high of $181.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.55.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $742.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.56 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 22.81% and a net margin of 19.08%. MKS Instruments’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

MKS Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 8.57%.

About MKS Instruments

(Get Rating)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.