Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 58.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,682 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Conning Inc. increased its position in Moderna by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Moderna by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,311,000 after purchasing an additional 7,018 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth approximately $508,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Moderna by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 102,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,058,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,731,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moderna

Moderna Price Performance

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.93, for a total transaction of $1,419,300.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,622,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,285,966.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.93, for a total transaction of $1,419,300.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,622,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,285,966.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.69, for a total transaction of $6,907,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at $934,588,954.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 515,029 shares of company stock worth $75,739,865 in the last ninety days. 17.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $165.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.90 billion, a PE ratio of 4.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.61 and a twelve month high of $497.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $3.40. Moderna had a net margin of 64.77% and a return on equity of 121.86%. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 213.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moderna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.