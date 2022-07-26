Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,110 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $3,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 12,729 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,248,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,859,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,497 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 616 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. 89.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on ULTA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $393.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $460.05.

ULTA opened at $401.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $392.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $387.06. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $329.48 and a 12-month high of $438.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.50.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $6.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $1.86. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 60.83% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 20.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total value of $186,515.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,673.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ulta Beauty news, CFO Scott M. Settersten sold 32,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.63, for a total transaction of $13,879,127.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,988,605.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total value of $186,515.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,673.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,207 shares of company stock valued at $19,411,502. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

