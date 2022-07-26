Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 258 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $4,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in American Water Works by 3.2% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in American Water Works by 3.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its stake in American Water Works by 1.9% during the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 33,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,623,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in American Water Works by 115.9% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in American Water Works by 2.1% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 35,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,838,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $149.83 on Tuesday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.45 and a 1 year high of $189.65. The company has a market cap of $27.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $146.93 and its 200 day moving average is $153.76.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 33.16%. The company had revenue of $842.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 36.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Water Works

In other American Water Works news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 1,029 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total transaction of $149,740.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,098.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total value of $105,405.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,728,008.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 1,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total value of $149,740.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,754,098.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Northcoast Research started coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on American Water Works from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on American Water Works from $172.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on American Water Works in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.78.

American Water Works Profile

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.