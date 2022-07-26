Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 648 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,844 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $4,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,081,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,228,667,000 after acquiring an additional 372,147 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,979,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,414,000 after purchasing an additional 292,558 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,947,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,207,000 after purchasing an additional 51,646 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,773,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,582,000 after purchasing an additional 202,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,053,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,210,000 after purchasing an additional 890,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.04.

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $72.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.89 and its 200 day moving average is $75.75. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $66.97 and a 52-week high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 35.81%. Otis Worldwide’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

