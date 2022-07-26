Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $4,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 110,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,655,000 after purchasing an additional 10,556 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 55,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,324,000 after buying an additional 22,741 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 772.3% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 5,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth $896,000. 63.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $95.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $50.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.36. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $71.78 and a 1-year high of $99.89.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 23.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Monster Beverage news, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $4,550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,232,204. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Guy Carling sold 26,299 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total transaction of $2,386,108.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,901 shares in the company, valued at $2,349,997.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 50,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $4,550,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 310,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,232,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 117,028 shares of company stock worth $10,522,704. 10.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on MNST. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.79.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

