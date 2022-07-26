Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $3,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 20,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of PPL by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 55,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its position in shares of PPL by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 26,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of PPL by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of PPL by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 47,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 65.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPL Stock Performance

PPL stock opened at $27.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.24. PPL Co. has a 1-year low of $24.98 and a 1-year high of $30.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.76 and a beta of 0.75.

PPL Increases Dividend

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. PPL had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. This is a boost from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PPL from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PPL from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Stephanie R. Raymond sold 3,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total transaction of $102,738.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,891.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PPL Profile

(Get Rating)

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

