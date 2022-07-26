Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,904 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $4,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 140.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 221.7% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 74 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. American National Bank increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 98 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. 93.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

West Pharmaceutical Services Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $313.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $302.82 and a 200 day moving average of $350.29. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $275.89 and a fifty-two week high of $475.35.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.12. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The company had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. West Pharmaceutical Services’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.00%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

(Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.