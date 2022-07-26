Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 1,160 Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Semtech worth $4,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Semtech by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 144,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,828,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Semtech during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,977,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Semtech by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 20,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Semtech by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Semtech by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 98,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,721,000 after purchasing an additional 7,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Semtech from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Semtech from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.40.

In other news, EVP Asaf Silberstein sold 1,971 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total value of $123,384.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,693,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

SMTC stock opened at $57.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.54. Semtech Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.91 and a fifty-two week high of $94.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 4.49.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $202.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.98 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 18.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Semtech Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

