Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 578 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,736 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $4,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SBNY. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 28.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Signature Bank by 236.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 316 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.
Signature Bank Trading Up 3.1 %
NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $181.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $192.57 and a 200-day moving average of $261.58. The company has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.80. Signature Bank has a one year low of $165.36 and a one year high of $374.76.
Signature Bank Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 11.93%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
SBNY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $352.00 to $267.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Signature Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $305.00 to $286.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Signature Bank presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.31.
About Signature Bank
Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.
