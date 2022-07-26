Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 978 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $3,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the first quarter valued at about $979,000. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 57.2% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 5.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 28,907 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 3.1% during the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 351,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,913,000 after acquiring an additional 10,640 shares during the period. 63.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Delta Air Lines Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $31.41 on Tuesday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.09 and a 1 year high of $46.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a PE ratio of 34.14 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.27). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $13.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.07) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.31 per share, for a total transaction of $293,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,623.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 27,664 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total transaction of $1,094,111.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 446,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,667,459.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Taylor purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.31 per share, with a total value of $293,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 43,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,623.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 67,172 shares of company stock worth $2,779,779 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on DAL. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus cut Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.50.

Delta Air Lines Profile

(Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.