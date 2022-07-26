Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 170,285 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,406 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.30% of First Foundation worth $4,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FFWM. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Foundation during the fourth quarter valued at about $754,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Foundation during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,476,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of First Foundation by 1,087.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 332,187 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,258,000 after buying an additional 304,221 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Foundation by 126.5% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 294,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,159,000 after buying an additional 164,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in shares of First Foundation by 183.9% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 227,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,648,000 after buying an additional 147,170 shares during the last quarter. 60.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FFWM opened at $20.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. First Foundation Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.31 and a 12 month high of $29.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.21.

First Foundation ( NASDAQ:FFWM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. First Foundation had a net margin of 34.58% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The business had revenue of $89.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that First Foundation Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. First Foundation’s payout ratio is 17.81%.

FFWM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of First Foundation from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. B. Riley cut shares of First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Foundation in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

