Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its position in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,683 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.29% of Dime Community Bancshares worth $3,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DCOM. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 141,181 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,964,000 after purchasing an additional 11,910 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Dime Community Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $278,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Dime Community Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $391,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dime Community Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 111,457 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 12,187 shares during the last quarter. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on DCOM. Raymond James downgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Stephens cut shares of Dime Community Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.50 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Dime Community Bancshares from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Dime Community Bancshares Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DCOM opened at $31.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.36 and a 1-year high of $38.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.04.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.03). Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 35.58%. The firm had revenue of $96.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.15 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Dime Community Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 18th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 47,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total value of $1,488,874.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 77,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,422,248.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 161,760 shares of company stock valued at $4,957,812 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Dime Community Bancshares Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

