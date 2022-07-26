Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $4,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,753,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Hershey by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Hershey by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in Hershey by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 128,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,769,000 after acquiring an additional 4,243 shares during the last quarter. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hershey Stock Performance

Hershey stock opened at $216.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.33. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $167.80 and a 1-year high of $231.60.

Hershey Announces Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 61.65%. Hershey’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.901 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 46.27%.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total value of $1,123,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 190,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,827,236.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total transaction of $1,123,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 190,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,827,236.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 23,813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.24, for a total transaction of $5,268,388.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,968,097.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 699,493 shares of company stock valued at $153,874,087 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on HSY. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $218.00 to $219.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.07.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

