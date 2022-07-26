Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,867 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $4,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.0% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. City State Bank bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,854,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,928,230,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

WBA has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $38.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.60. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.57 and a 1-year high of $55.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.23 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 16.20%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 30.81%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

