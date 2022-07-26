Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 413,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,136 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 0.6% of Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $56,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $4,092,843,000. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 403.3% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,095,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $806,728,000 after acquiring an additional 4,083,231 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,543.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,341,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $529,124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,720,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,441,376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $277,382,000. 70.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JPM. Argus dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective (up from $142.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays set a $200.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.95.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $115.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.07. The company has a market cap of $338.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $106.06 and a 12-month high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.10%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

