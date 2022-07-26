Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $4,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,942,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $795,708,000 after purchasing an additional 182,828 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 159.4% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,177,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $189,610,000 after purchasing an additional 723,672 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 753,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,295,000 after purchasing an additional 39,552 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 543,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,527,000 after purchasing an additional 119,068 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 499,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,409,000 after purchasing an additional 11,309 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMG stock opened at $83.18 on Tuesday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1-year low of $72.58 and a 1-year high of $183.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.13 and its 200 day moving average is $113.47. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.69 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 42.22% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.64 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, EVP James D. King sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.42, for a total value of $1,722,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,579.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 60,000 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total transaction of $5,864,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 261,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,589,895.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James D. King sold 17,500 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.42, for a total value of $1,722,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,579.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,805 shares of company stock valued at $7,848,045. 27.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays lowered Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James cut their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Truist Financial lowered Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $185.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Scotts Miracle-Gro has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.88.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

