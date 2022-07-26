Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $3.96 Million Stock Position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,815 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Kirby worth $3,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KEX. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Kirby by 138.3% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,470,531 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $87,379,000 after buying an additional 853,331 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Kirby by 625.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 714,844 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $42,476,000 after buying an additional 616,326 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Kirby by 855.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 506,744 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,111,000 after buying an additional 453,721 shares in the last quarter. JCP Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kirby in the first quarter valued at about $21,188,000. Finally, Lodge Hill Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kirby in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,191,000. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kirby alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on KEX shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Kirby from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kirby in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.67.

Kirby Price Performance

Kirby stock opened at $62.65 on Tuesday. Kirby Co. has a 12 month low of $47.58 and a 12 month high of $75.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of -16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.24.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The shipping company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. Kirby had a positive return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $610.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.68 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Kirby Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Kirby

In other news, VP Scott P. Miller sold 607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $40,717.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kirby Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.