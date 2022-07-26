Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $3.99 Million Stock Position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,720 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Thor Industries worth $3,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in THO. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 133.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 509 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. 93.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Thor Industries

In related news, COO W. Todd Woelfer acquired 1,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $81.55 per share, for a total transaction of $99,898.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 70,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,735,003.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO W. Todd Woelfer acquired 1,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $81.55 per share, for a total transaction of $99,898.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 70,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,735,003.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Busch Orthwein acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.00 per share, for a total transaction of $228,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 133,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,138,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 14,225 shares of company stock worth $1,077,899. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of THO stock opened at $84.07 on Tuesday. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.26 and a 12 month high of $128.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.63. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.73.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The construction company reported $6.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $1.35. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 19.16 EPS for the current year.

Thor Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is 8.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

THO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Thor Industries to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.11.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

