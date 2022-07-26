Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $4.02 Million Stock Holdings in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of New Jersey Resources worth $4,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 458.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 600,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,672,000 after acquiring an additional 493,185 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 81.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,016,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,715,000 after buying an additional 455,958 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 337,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,869,000 after buying an additional 113,965 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,887,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $368,042,000 after buying an additional 111,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in New Jersey Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $3,632,000. 72.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NJR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on New Jersey Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut New Jersey Resources from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Insider Activity at New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Trading Up 2.7 %

In related news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 2,690 shares of New Jersey Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $121,722.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 36,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,629,724. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:NJR opened at $44.34 on Tuesday. New Jersey Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.41 and a fifty-two week high of $47.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 44.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.43.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $912.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. New Jersey Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Jersey Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th will be given a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 23rd. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 146.47%.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 564,000 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

