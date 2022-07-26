Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $4.12 Million Stock Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,947 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $4,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AME. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. 86.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMETEK Stock Performance

AME opened at $115.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.45. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.17 and a 1 year high of $148.07. The company has a market capitalization of $26.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 18.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.64%.

AMETEK announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, May 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AME has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on AMETEK from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on AMETEK from $159.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on AMETEK from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on AMETEK from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.70.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

