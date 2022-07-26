Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $4.17 Million Holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,884 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical were worth $4,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth $220,000. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on BHVN. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $156.00 to $149.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $148.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Biohaven Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink downgraded Biohaven Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.33.

BHVN opened at $146.00 on Tuesday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 12 month low of $79.01 and a 12 month high of $151.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.46.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.97) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.52) by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $318.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($4.21) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -10.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Biohaven Pharmaceutical news, CAO George C. Clark sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $594,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $575,197.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases, and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

