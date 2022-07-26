Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $4.20 Million Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $4,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 73.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 31,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total transaction of $3,280,530.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,771.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other WEC Energy Group news, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total value of $1,115,983.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,535.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 31,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $3,280,530.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,771.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,821 shares of company stock valued at $5,189,283. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $98.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.12. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.84 and a fifty-two week high of $108.39.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.7275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.83%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WEC shares. Bank of America raised WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Mizuho reduced their target price on WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.60.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

