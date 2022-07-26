Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $4.22 Million Stock Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,445 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $4,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BBY. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at $251,898,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at $190,672,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,939,489 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $197,052,000 after buying an additional 526,208 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,691,744 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $171,880,000 after purchasing an additional 335,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,400,021 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,063,725,000 after purchasing an additional 282,542 shares in the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 44,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $3,599,860.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 319,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,793,476.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 44,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $3,599,860.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 319,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,793,476.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 4,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $307,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,071,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,011 shares of company stock valued at $5,036,334. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BBY. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Best Buy to $91.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Best Buy to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Best Buy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Best Buy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.44.

BBY opened at $75.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.53. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.29 and a twelve month high of $141.97.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.39% and a net margin of 4.33%. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 13th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.07%.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

