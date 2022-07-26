Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $4.23 Million Stock Holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,758 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Leggett & Platt worth $4,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 16,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $95,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,580 shares in the company, valued at $2,054,793. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt Trading Down 0.6 %

LEG stock opened at $38.71 on Tuesday. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $33.19 and a 1-year high of $49.94. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.86 and its 200-day moving average is $37.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leggett & Platt Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is presently 59.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on LEG. Raymond James cut Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Leggett & Platt from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Leggett & Platt from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

Featured Stories

