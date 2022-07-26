Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,464 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 520 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $4,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PCAR. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 280.0% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on PACCAR from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on PACCAR from $89.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on PACCAR from $106.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.14.

PACCAR Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $86.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.15. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $77.00 and a 12-month high of $97.56.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 23.94%.

About PACCAR

(Get Rating)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.