Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Hawaiian Electric Industries worth $4,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.7% in the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 7,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 27,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.08% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Price Performance

HE stock opened at $40.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.66. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.94 and a 12-month high of $45.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.30.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Announces Dividend

Hawaiian Electric Industries ( NYSE:HE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $785.07 million for the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 8.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hawaiian Electric Industries news, CFO Gregory C. Hazelton sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $929,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,576 shares in the company, valued at $615,836. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

(Get Rating)

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

