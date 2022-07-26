Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,172 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,977 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Vontier worth $3,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Vontier during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Vontier during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Vontier during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Vontier during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Vontier during the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on VNT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Vontier from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Vontier from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

VNT opened at $24.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.96. Vontier Co. has a 1 year low of $21.16 and a 1 year high of $37.08.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $748.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.84 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 102.18% and a net margin of 18.88%. Vontier’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Vontier Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Vontier’s payout ratio is 2.95%.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

