Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,665 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Crocs worth $4,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Crocs during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Crocs by 1,716.7% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 436 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CROX opened at $60.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.96. Crocs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.08 and a fifty-two week high of $183.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.21.

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.49. Crocs had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 206.72%. The firm had revenue of $660.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Crocs news, CFO Anne Mehlman acquired 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.91 per share, with a total value of $142,766.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 121,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,652,511.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Crocs news, Director Thomas J. Smach acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.99 per share, with a total value of $249,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anne Mehlman acquired 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.91 per share, for a total transaction of $142,766.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 121,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,652,511.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 17,600 shares of company stock worth $947,066 over the last three months. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CROX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. OTR Global cut shares of Crocs to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Crocs from $59.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Crocs from $200.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Crocs from $73.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

