Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 488 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 488 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $4,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 1.3% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 16,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 3.1% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 19.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 50.0% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 19.5% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ES. Guggenheim upgraded Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Eversource Energy from $92.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays cut their price target on Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.10.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

Eversource Energy stock opened at $84.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.68. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $77.07 and a 52-week high of $94.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.45.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is presently 67.82%.

Insider Transactions at Eversource Energy

In other news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 1,859 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $168,871.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,286 shares in the company, valued at $1,842,780.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 1,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $168,871.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,286 shares in the company, valued at $1,842,780.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total value of $367,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,823.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,509 shares of company stock worth $596,029. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Eversource Energy

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

